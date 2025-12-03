Woman struck, killed by CTA bus in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A woman was hit and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority bus after slipping in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At 7:55 a.m., a CTA bus was moving from a stopped position in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive, outside the South Shore Cultural Center, when a woman walked up and appeared to have slipped, police said.

The woman was hit by the bus and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.