Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed by CTA bus in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Vince Floress

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was hit and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority bus after slipping in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At 7:55 a.m., a CTA bus was moving from a stopped position in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive, outside the South Shore Cultural Center, when a woman walked up and appeared to have slipped, police said.

The woman was hit by the bus and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue