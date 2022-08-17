Watch CBS News
Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. 

Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. 

The man is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

No arrests have been made. 

