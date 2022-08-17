Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning.
Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away.
The man is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.
