Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her. 

The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:17 AM

