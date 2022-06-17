Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her.

The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.