Second deadly shooting in 2 days reported at Chicago's 31st Street Beach

By Marissa Perlman, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed at 31st Street Beach, marking the second deadly shooting at the same beach in two days. 

Police said the man who died exchanged gunfire with several other people at the beach at 3:15 a.m. The victims are a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

Police confirm multiple men were taken into custody.     

At 31st Street Beach on Wednesday night, a woman was killed, and another was hospitalized after a shooting. Officers on the scene found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot three times. She died at the hospital.

The second woman, a 20-year-old, is expected to recover from her physical injuries. 

Police haven't arrested anyone.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 6:29 AM CDT

