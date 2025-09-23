Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed after argument in Loop, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the Loop Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Wabash.

The Chicago Police Department said a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with the driver of a silver sedan. The argument turned into a physical fight and the woman driving the silver sedan pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other woman in her chest and right arm.

Then the driver got back in her car and sped off, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody.

In the aftermath there was a large police presence, with tape blocking the sidewalk around the Washington-Wabash CTA stop.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. 

