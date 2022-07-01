Woman stabbed in South Loop early Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was stabbed in the early morning hours of Friday in the South Loop.

A 29-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were walking in the area of the 1200 block of S. State St. shortly before 4 a.m. when two unknown male suspects approached them, according to Chicago police.

The two groups got into a verbal altercation, at which time the suspects produced an unknown object and cut the woman.

She sustained a small laceration to the shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The man she was walking with was not injured.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.