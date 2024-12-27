Woman stabbed to death during fight outside Chicago West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed to death early Friday morning during a fight outside of a gas station in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 12:15 a.m., the woman approached another 20-year-old woman in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue. The two began to fight, and both suffered multiple injuries from a sharp object.

The woman who approached was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died. The other woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with multiple cuts to the arm and was placed in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.