Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman stabbed to death during fight outside Chicago West Side gas station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed to death during fight outside West Side gas station
Woman stabbed to death during fight outside West Side gas station 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed to death early Friday morning during a fight outside of a gas station in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 12:15 a.m., the woman approached another 20-year-old woman in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue. The two began to fight, and both suffered multiple injuries from a sharp object.

The woman who approached was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died. The other woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with multiple cuts to the arm and was placed in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.