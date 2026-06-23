Woman shot in leg in vehicle in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood

A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Ridge community.

Witnesses believe the shooting was a carjacking attempt.

At 5:38 a.m., the woman and a man were inside a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of West Glenlake Avenue, near Rockwell Street, when two men with guns came up, police said.

The men opened fire on the vehicle, and shot the woman in the leg, police said.

She was taken to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

Bullet holes were seen in the side of a sport-utility vehicle

The shooters fled, police said. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.