Woman shot, critically wounded in Illinois Medical District

A woman was shot and critically wounded early Monday morning in the middle of the Illinois Medical District on Chicago's Near West Side.

Police said at 5:24 a.m., a 23-year-old woman's car was parked in the 600 block of South Paulina Street — an address that falls in the middle of the Rush University Medical Center campus — when a dark-colored sedan pulled up.

The occupants of the dark-colored car fired shots at the woman and struck her multiple times throughout her body, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.