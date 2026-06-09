Ald. Timmy Knudsen working to put restrictions on nightlife after woman shot, critically hurt in Lincoln Park

lot of questions are still unanswered about a shooting in a busy area of Lincoln Park over the weekend.

Residents say that one particular business is at the center of a number of incidents in the area.

"It started with an altercation that began at a nearby bar and moved out onto the street," said Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd).

He says he saw video of a shooting that left a 39-year-old woman in critical condition around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

"There is a lot of clear footage so police can see what happened," he said.

Knudsen says the video shows a group of people congregating near a patio area of Soloway Coffee on Belden.

"There is people running into the space where it occurred. There is a fight, and all of a sudden, you see a firearm go off," he said.

Knudsen says in the video you can see everyone disperse from this area. He says in the video you can't see the woman get shot, but you can clearly see the person who fired it.

A trail of dried blood was left on the sidewalk the next day. The owner of Soloway says on Monday the Chicago Fire Department had to temporarily close their business and clear out the patio so they could hose down the marks. He says they lost about 60 customers that morning.

It's reasons like those that business owners and residents say they are upset with the mess and crime that spills out from The Dime—a bar nearby on Lincoln.

Residents in the area say they stay away from windows in case shots are fired from the huge parties that spill out into the street every weekend.

"We could shut down any other business or call them for a new plan of operation," Knudsen said.

He says before Sunday's shooting, the group of people came from that bar. He says his office gets a lot of health, noise, and safety complaints from the location.

Knudsen says he is now working with city departments to put some restrictions on nightlife along the corridor.

One idea is to cut back on some late-night licenses, which allow some businesses on Lincoln to stay open until 5 a.m. Another is to enforce parking on Belden.

"We are going to legislate specific parking on that street because we understand the party in that business moves out to the street," he said.

Managers of The Dime were not willing to speak with CBS News Chicago.

The alderman is working with Chicago police to have additional patrols in this area on weekends.

As of Tuesday evening, there are no arrests in the Sunday morning shooting, and no update on the 39-year-old woman's condition.