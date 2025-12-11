Watch CBS News
Woman shot in backyard in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was hospitalized after being shot and wounded in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At 2:40 a.m., the 37-year-old woman was standing in her backyard in the 9200 block of South Merrill Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain.

The woman was shot in the thigh and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

