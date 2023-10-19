Watch CBS News
Woman shoots and kills man during fight on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman fatally shot a man during a fight in Garfield Park. 

Chicago police say a 46-year-old man got into a physical fight with a woman, right near Maypole and Kildare, when the woman pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

The woman, who is a concealed carry license holder, was also taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police are investigating.

October 19, 2023

