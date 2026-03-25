Woman sexually assaulted on Northeastern Illinois University campus on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was sexually assaulted at Northeastern Illinois University on Chicago's Northwest Side over the weekend, police said.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old woman told them a man she didn't know sexually assaulted her at 7 a.m. Sunday on the Northeastern Illinois campus, in the 3600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital, police said.

While the woman said the assault happened Sunday, Chicago police officers and evidence technicians were on the scene Wednesday.