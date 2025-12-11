Watch CBS News
Woman sexually assaulted on CTA property in Loop, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on CTA property in the Loop early Thursday morning.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was on CTA property in the 200 block of South State Street just before 3 a.m. when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect. The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody and investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

Police have not released any further information or any description of the suspect. 

