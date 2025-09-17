Woman rescued from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Video shows emergency crews putting a person in an ambulance around 3 p.m.

Chicago police said an adult woman was rescued from the water and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Police did not share any further details about how the woman came to be in the water.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.