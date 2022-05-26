Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman rescued from kitchen fire in suburban La Grange

/ CBS Chicago

Woman rescued from kitchen fire in suburban La Grange
Woman rescued from kitchen fire in suburban La Grange 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was rescued from a kitchen fire in west suburban La Grange.

Police arrived at the home in the 300 block of South Catherine Drive around 10:45 p.m., minutes before the fire started. Smoke filled the house, leaving the woman in her 90s trapped on the second floor. 

After she was rescued, the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital. 

The fire chief said there was no explosion, but a broken gas line in the kitchen probably caused the fire.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 6:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.