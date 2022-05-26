Woman rescued from kitchen fire in suburban La Grange

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was rescued from a kitchen fire in west suburban La Grange.

Police arrived at the home in the 300 block of South Catherine Drive around 10:45 p.m., minutes before the fire started. Smoke filled the house, leaving the woman in her 90s trapped on the second floor.

After she was rescued, the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

The fire chief said there was no explosion, but a broken gas line in the kitchen probably caused the fire.