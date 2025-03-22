69-year-old woman reported missing after leaving her home in Joliet, Illinois

Joliet police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman last seen leaving her home Friday afternoon in Joliet.

Police said officers responded to a residence at 8500 Foxborough Way for a report of a missing adult. There, they learned that 69-year-old Mary Anne Smith had been reported missing by her family after it was believed that she had walked away from her home around 3 p.m.

Smith is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with glasses and medium-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a purple coat and jeans.

A surveillance camera last captured Smith walking in the 8600 block of Foxborough Way.

Joliet Police

Officers performed a search of the area, along with the use of drones and K9s. They also shared Smith's description with residents of the area through a reverse 911 call and a Silver Alert has been issued for Smith in conjunction with the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 815-726-2491.