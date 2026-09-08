Woman missing, man seriously injured after car goes into Little Calumet River

Police are searching for a woman after a car lost control and ended up in the Little Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said around 2:30 a.m., a car with five people inside lost control, hit a barrier in the 1300 block of South Indiana Avenue, and ended up in the river.

Police said three people inside the car were able to get out and reach land safely. A man was rescued by the marine unit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman is still missing.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.