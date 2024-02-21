Search for driver after U-Haul found in Little Calumet River during pursuit

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A driver is missing after a U-Haul truck drove into the Little Calumet River in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the U-Haul went into the Little Calumet River, near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue around 4:22 a.m.

CFD confirmed Hammond police officers went into the river to find the driver who was last seen swimming away.

This is a developing story.