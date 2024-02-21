Watch CBS News
Local News

Search for driver after U-Haul found in Little Calumet River during pursuit

By Elyssa Kaufman, Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

Search for driver after U-Haul found in Little Calumet River during pursuit
Search for driver after U-Haul found in Little Calumet River during pursuit 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A driver is missing after a U-Haul truck drove into the Little Calumet River in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the U-Haul went into the Little Calumet River, near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue around 4:22 a.m.

CFD confirmed Hammond police officers went into the river to find the driver who was last seen swimming away. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:06 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.