Search for driver after U-Haul found in Little Calumet River during pursuit
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A driver is missing after a U-Haul truck drove into the Little Calumet River in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the U-Haul went into the Little Calumet River, near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue around 4:22 a.m.
CFD confirmed Hammond police officers went into the river to find the driver who was last seen swimming away.
This is a developing story.
