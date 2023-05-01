Pair charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill (CBS) -- Two people have been charged with murder in deadly shooting in Matteson last week.

Jamaine Rush, 21, and India Williams, 20, both from Lansing, were each charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and felony murder occurring during the commission of an armed robbery, Matteson police announced on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of 214th Place just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. An 18-year-old woman, was inside a parked car with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to St. James Hospital where she died.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was found in front of a residence with a gunshot to the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital for treatment.

Both victims were not residents of Matteson.

Police said the shooting was being investigated as an isolated incident.