Matteson police seek information in shooting that left woman dead, man hurt

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is killed and a man is hurt after a shooting in Matteson, Illinois Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of 214th Place just before 10 p.m.

Police say officers were dispatched to the scene for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a man, 21, was found in front of a residence with a gunshot to the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim to prevent further bleeding, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital for treatment.

A woman, 18, was also found inside a car parked at the location with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to St. James Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Both victims were not residents of Matteson.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the public and the shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.