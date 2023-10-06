Woman, man shot and killed during altercation in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died after an altercation led to a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting took place inside an apartment building in the 1800 block of West 54th Street around 2 a.m.

According to police, a 63-year-old man at the scene told officers he got into a fight with the two, a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. The man said the woman pulled out a gun. He told police he did too, in response, and fired multiple shots.

The man has been taken in for questioning.