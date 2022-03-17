Woman left in very serious condition after Cicero fire

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was hospitalized in very serious condition Wednesday night after being rescued from a fire in Cicero.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. in an apartment building at 1834 S. 51st Ct. in Cicero, officials said.

One elderly woman was rescued from the fire and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in very serious condition.

A firefighter suffered a minor arm injury, officials said.