Woman killed, man hurt in traffic crash on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, police say

A woman was killed and a man was hurt following a traffic crash Thursday night in Chicago's Loop.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Lower Wacker Drive.

Chicago police said a red SUV, driven by a 56-year-old man, with a passenger, a 19-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Lower Wacker when it attempted to make a left turn and hit an eastbound black sedan that ran a red light.

The occupants inside the SUV were not hurt and refused medical treatment.

The sedan driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered trauma to the body and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and no citations were issued.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.