Woman, 55, killed after being struck by car in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday evening in Geneva.

Police said around 6:48 p.m., the 55-year-old woman was walking southbound near the center lane, in the 700 block of East State Street, when she was struck by a black 2018 Hyundai Kona, driven by a 30-year-old woman of Geneva, traveling westbound on State Street.

Geneva Police, Fire Department, and Emergency Management Agency responded to the accident involving a pedestrian.

The Batavia woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she later died. Her name is not being released at this time pending notification to the family.

The driver was not injured and has been fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

State Street from East Side Drive to Sandholm Street was closed for four hours while the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team along with GPD investigated the accident.

Police say further charges will be determined based on the results of the investigation.