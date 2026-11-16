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Woman killed in Beecher shooting and SWAT standoff identified

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The woman killed in a shooting and hourslong standoff in Beecher, Illinois, Saturday night has been identified.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the area of Waterford and Somerset for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was treated and taken to a local hospital by fire crews in unknown condition.

A suspect in the shooting had barricaded himself inside the home. The Will County Sheriff's SWAT team was called and a standoff ensued that lasted for hours. Officers eventually used to tear gas to eventually take that suspect into custody.

When they got into the home, they found a woman who had also been shot multiple times. She was treated at the scene but died, police said.

The Will County Coroner's Office has identified her as 48-year-old Tiffany Hennigan.

The motive and names of both men involved in the situation have not yet been released. No further information was immediately available. 

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