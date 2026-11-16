Woman killed in Beecher shooting and SWAT standoff identified

The woman killed in a shooting and hourslong standoff in Beecher, Illinois, Saturday night has been identified.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the area of Waterford and Somerset for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was treated and taken to a local hospital by fire crews in unknown condition.

A suspect in the shooting had barricaded himself inside the home. The Will County Sheriff's SWAT team was called and a standoff ensued that lasted for hours. Officers eventually used to tear gas to eventually take that suspect into custody.

When they got into the home, they found a woman who had also been shot multiple times. She was treated at the scene but died, police said.

The Will County Coroner's Office has identified her as 48-year-old Tiffany Hennigan.

The motive and names of both men involved in the situation have not yet been released. No further information was immediately available.