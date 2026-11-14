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Residents advised to stay indoors amid police incident in Beecher, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Police are warning residents to stay indoors due to an active incident in Beecher, Illinois, on Saturday night.

The Beecher Police Department says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Water Lane and Somerset Drive.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available, but police are advising residents to avoid the area and not to approach the scene.

"Residents in the immediate vicinity are encouraged to remain indoors as a precaution until further information becomes available," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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