Woman injured after hit-and-run crash in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A hit-and-run crash left a woman injured early Wednesday morning.

Police said a gray Dodge Durango driving south on Wells Street hit a white Honda and drove off just after 2 a.m.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Police are searching for the Dodge driver.