Woman in Chicago northwest suburb loses nearly $1.6 million in phone scam

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — A northwest suburban woman was scammed of over $1 million by someone posing as a police officer in China.

The Lake Zurich Police Department said it's working with the FBI to investigate the scam.

They say the 51-year-old was told to pay up by an unknown caller or face criminal prosecution. Over five months, she wired $1.58 million to multiple accounts.

The FBI recently warned about cyber-criminals pretending to represent the People's Republic of China, which has been known to harass and threaten Chinese nationals living abroad.