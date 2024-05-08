Watch CBS News
Woman in Chicago northwest suburb loses nearly $1.6 million in phone scam

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — A northwest suburban woman was scammed of over $1 million by someone posing as a police officer in China.

The Lake Zurich Police Department said it's working with the FBI to investigate the scam.

They say the 51-year-old was told to pay up by an unknown caller or face criminal prosecution. Over five months, she wired $1.58 million to multiple accounts.

The FBI recently warned about cyber-criminals pretending to represent the People's Republic of China, which has been known to harass and threaten Chinese nationals living abroad. 

First published on May 8, 2024 / 11:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

