Woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation after apartment building fire in Chicago's Bronzeville community

A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department was called around 10:15 p.m. Sunday for the fire on the third floor of a six-story building at 606 E. Woodland Park, off Cottage Grove Avenue in the WoodLand Park by the Lake residential community.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for more equipment and manpower, and an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances.

Two people were able to escape the building, but one woman had to be taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for smoke inhalation, Chicago police said.

Three people were displaced.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.