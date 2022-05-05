Woman found shot, killed inside apartment in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is shot and killed inside her apartment in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning.
The victim, 42, was discovered inside by responding officers, in the 4300 block of South King Drive, with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident appears to be of a domestic nature, according to police.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.