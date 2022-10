Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on a sidewalk in Streeterville.

The woman was found dead in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:45 a.m.

Police confirmed the woman was 39 years old. No further details were released.