Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 47-year-old woman was found beaten to death Thursday night at a home in Englewood.

Police said the woman was found inside a home in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 6:45 p.m., with blunt force trauma to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 9:43 AM

