Woman fatally hit by Amtrak train in Plano, Illinois, identified

A woman who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Plano, Illinois, has been identified.

Plano police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit near the BNSF tracks in the 800 block of West Main Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office identified her as 48-year-old Mitzi L. Montgomery of Plano.

The office determined that she died due to blunt force trauma as a result of the crash.

BNSF, Amtrak investigators, Little Rock Fox fire crews, and the Kendall County Coroner assisted police.

The tracks reopened around 11:13 p.m. following an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department.