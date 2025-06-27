Watch CBS News
Woman fatally hit by Amtrak train in Plano, Illinois, identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A woman who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Plano, Illinois, has been identified.

Plano police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit near the BNSF tracks in the 800 block of West Main Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office identified her as 48-year-old Mitzi L. Montgomery of Plano. 

The office determined that she died due to blunt force trauma as a result of the crash.

BNSF, Amtrak investigators, Little Rock Fox fire crews, and the Kendall County Coroner assisted police.

The tracks reopened around 11:13 p.m. following an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department. 

