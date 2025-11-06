Watch CBS News
Woman, 74, dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Buffalo Grove, Illinois

A woman was struck and killed by two different vehicles in the northwest Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove late Wednesday.

At 5:20 p.m., Buffalo Grove police were called to southbound Arlington Heights Road south of Dundee Road, near the entrance to the Plaza Verde Shopping Center, where a woman had been hit by two vehicles.

The 74-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and were fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Arlington Heights Road was shut down near the scene for about four hours between Dundee Road and University Drive due to the investigation. No charges were or citations had been filed as of Thursday morning.

