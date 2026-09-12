Woman dies after being pulled from water at Monroe Harbor, CPD says

A woman is dead after being pulled from the water in Monroe Harbor Friday night.

Chicago police said that Marine Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a call about a person in the water.

Once they arrived, they found the woman in the water, who was unresponsive, and pulled her from the water.

Fire officials arrived on the scene and took her to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how she ended up in the water.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.