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Woman dies after being pulled from water at Monroe Harbor, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A woman is dead after being pulled from the water in Monroe Harbor Friday night.

Chicago police said that Marine Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a call about a person in the water.

Once they arrived, they found the woman in the water, who was unresponsive, and pulled her from the water.

Fire officials arrived on the scene and took her to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how she ended up in the water.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

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