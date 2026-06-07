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Woman dies after losing control of motorcycle, crashes into guardrail near O'Hare Airport, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 29-year-old woman is dead following a motorcycle crash near O'Hare International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:19 p.m. in the 12300 block of West Irving Park Road.

Chicago police said the woman was on a motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when she lost control and struck a guardrail.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday evening.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

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