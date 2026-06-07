Woman dies after losing control of motorcycle, crashes into guardrail near O'Hare Airport, CPD says
A 29-year-old woman is dead following a motorcycle crash near O'Hare International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 4:19 p.m. in the 12300 block of West Irving Park Road.
Chicago police said the woman was on a motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when she lost control and struck a guardrail.
She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday evening.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.