Woman dies after losing control of motorcycle, crashes into guardrail near O'Hare Airport, CPD says

A 29-year-old woman is dead following a motorcycle crash near O'Hare International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:19 p.m. in the 12300 block of West Irving Park Road.

Chicago police said the woman was on a motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when she lost control and struck a guardrail.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday evening.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.