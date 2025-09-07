Watch CBS News
Woman dies after car strikes median in Chicago's West Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was killed Sunday morning when the car in which she was riding struck a median in the West Loop.

At 5:30 a.m., the 24-year-old woman was in a car in the 1100 block of West Congress Parkway, along the south frontage of the Eisenhower Expressway near the University of Illinois Chicago campus, when the car hit the median, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No other details were available Sunday morning. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

