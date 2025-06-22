Woman dies after car crashes into street poles, tree in South Elgin, Illinois, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash Saturday morning in South Elgin, Illinois.

South Elgin police said just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Randall Road at Stearns Road for a report of a single-car crash involving a gray 2021 Kia Sorento.

Preliminary information from witnesses and evidence collected at the scene indicated that the Kia was heading northbound on Randall Road. After passing through the intersection at Stearns Road, the Kia left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

According to police, the car hit a traffic sign, a street light pole, an electrical utility pole, and a tree before coming to a stop.

The car sustained extensive damage, including full airbag deployment, and the engine was separated from the car.

Police found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle unconscious by responding police and South Elgin Fire District personnel.

She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver was identified as Erin M. Vitale, 46, of South Elgin.

Police said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle due to the severity of the damage.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene.