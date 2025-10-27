Woman, 26, critically hurt after being shot while inside vehicle in West Chatham, police say

A woman was critically hurt after being shot while inside a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near a McDonald's restaurant in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was inside the vehicle when another unknown vehicle approached and someone from inside fired shots.

She was hit in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene as officers were seen investigating the victim's vehicle. Kris Habermehl said the area from 7500 South through 7600 South is blocked in both directions for investigation.

As of Monday evening, no arrests were made.