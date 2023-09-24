Watch CBS News
Woman critically hurt in Chicago hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 32-year-old woman is hurt after being struck by an SUV in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was crossing the street when she was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

The driver of the SUV did not stop and left the scene.

No one is in custody. 

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 8:24 AM

