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Hearing held for woman in stabbing that killed her baby daughter on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Marissa Sulek
Marissa Sulek
Reporter
Marissa Sulek joined CBS News Chicago in January 2025. Before Chicago, Marissa was a general assignment reporter in Nashville at WSMV, where she was nominated for Mid-South Emmy Awards for her reporting on the deadly flooding in rural Waverly.
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Marissa Sulek,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi, Hector Carrion

/ CBS Chicago

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A court hearing was held Sunday for a woman charged with stabbing her 2-month-old daughter to death in a home on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Tatiana Maxwell, 25, was arrested at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Friday, according to an arrest report. She was charged with first-degree murder.

Maxwell herself was not present for the hearing, though her attorneys were.

Chicago police said a baby girl was stabbed in the chest by a person inside a home in the 3000 block of West 59th Street, on the cusp of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn communities, around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said the baby was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the girl as 2-month-old Nyhnia Stovall.

The arrest report indicated that the baby was Maxwell's daughter.

After the stabbing, Maxwell then jumped out of an upper-level window, police said. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized. 

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

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