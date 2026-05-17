Hearing held for woman in stabbing that killed her baby daughter on Chicago's Southwest Side

A court hearing was held Sunday for a woman charged with stabbing her 2-month-old daughter to death in a home on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Tatiana Maxwell, 25, was arrested at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Friday, according to an arrest report. She was charged with first-degree murder.

Maxwell herself was not present for the hearing, though her attorneys were.

Chicago police said a baby girl was stabbed in the chest by a person inside a home in the 3000 block of West 59th Street, on the cusp of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn communities, around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said the baby was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the girl as 2-month-old Nyhnia Stovall.

The arrest report indicated that the baby was Maxwell's daughter.

After the stabbing, Maxwell then jumped out of an upper-level window, police said. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.