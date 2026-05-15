Watch CBS News
Local News

Person in custody after baby fatally stabbed inside Southwest Side home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A baby was killed in a stabbing inside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday. 

Chicago police said a baby girl was stabbed in the chest by a person inside a home in the 3000 block of W. 59th St. around 7:20 a.m. Police said the baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After the incident, the suspect then jumped out of an upper-level window, police said. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where their condition was stabilized. 

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene. 

The suspect was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending.   

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue