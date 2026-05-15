Person in custody after baby fatally stabbed inside Southwest Side home

A baby was killed in a stabbing inside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday.

Chicago police said a baby girl was stabbed in the chest by a person inside a home in the 3000 block of W. 59th St. around 7:20 a.m. Police said the baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After the incident, the suspect then jumped out of an upper-level window, police said. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where their condition was stabilized.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending.