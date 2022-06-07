Watch CBS News
Woman charged with shooting that damaged SUV on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A license plate reader helped Illinois state police track down a woman suspected in a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway in broad daylight.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, of Chicago, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting this past Friday.

Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire in the outbound lanes at 2:20 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported, but a huge bullet hole was seen just beneath the windshield wiper of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

The 55-year-old man driving the car was not injured.

Bond for Jolivet has been set for $100,000.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 11:15 PM

