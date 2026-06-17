Bridgeview woman charged with shooting at Chicago police officers during attempted traffic stop in Brighton Park

A woman has been charged with shooting at Chicago police during an attempted traffic stop in Brighton Park back in April.

Alexia Castellanos, 19, of Bridgeview, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, four felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon/vehicle under 21.

CPD says that Castellanos was identified as one of the suspects who, on April 25, shot in the direction of police officers in the 2800 block of West 45th Street. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Initially, police said 9th District tactical officers attempted to pull over a car in the 4400 block of South Mozart Avenue, with two men and a woman inside.

They said the group drove off and fired shots at officers multiple times. CPD said officers continued to pursue the vehicle until it crashed in an alley in the 2900 block of West 47th Street.

Three people, including Castellanos, were placed into custody and guns were recovered.

She is schedueld to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

As of Wednesday evening, there is no word on charges for the other two suspects.

The video above is from a previous report