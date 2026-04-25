3 in custody after attempted traffic stop leads to exchange of gunfire with Chicago police

Three people are in custody after police said an attempted traffic stop leads to an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said 9th District tactical officers attempted to pull over a car, in the in the 4400 block of South Mozart Avenue, with two men and a woman inside around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the group drove off and fired shots at officers multiple times. CPD said officers continue to pursue the vehicle until it crashed in an alley in the 2900 block of West 47th Street.

Police said after the crash, the group ran off and one of the people fired shots at officers and an officer fired shots back.

CPD said no one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Police said the three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash and one officer was taken to a hospital for observation.

Police said the three people were taken into custody and firearms were recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days