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Woman charged in CTA Red Line attack that broke passenger's ribs

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was charged with allegedly attacking another CTA rider, breaking their ribs on a Red Line Train last month.

Chicago police arrested 36-year-old Carisma Russell on Thursday. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police say she was identified as the woman who allegedly beat a 47-year-old woman near the Clark and Division stop on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The victim was left with several broken ribs as a result. It is unclear what led to the attack.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

No further information was released.

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