Woman charged with pulling gun at Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was arrested after pulling a gun at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora this weekend.

The woman said she did so after being the victim of a crime, police said.

Police were called to the mall at 3:20 p.m. Saturday. At the same time, Shamiracle Lee, 26, of Chicago, said she had been the victim of a crime and had pulled a gun on someone who had been involved.

Police said Lee's actions caused fear and panic I the mall and led people to run into nearby stores. Word of what had happened quickly spread, police said.

Officers made contact with Lee and found the gun nearby. No shots were ever fired.

Other officers went store to store to tell employees the issue had been resolved.

Lee was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, violation of the Concealed Carry Act, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The first charge is a felony.

Lee appeared for a bond hearing in Kane County Court Sunday and has been released.

The incident that led Lee to pull the gun remains under investigation, police said.