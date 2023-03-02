Richton Park woman charged with attempted murder in Little Village stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged after stabbing another woman in the Little Village neighborhood back in January.

Chicago police arrested Shaynella Williams, 38, of Richton Park on Wednesday, in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Police say she was identified as the person who, on Jan. 12 around 7:35 a.m., stabbed and seriously hurt a 61-year-old woman with a dangerous weapon, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street.

Williams was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.