Woman charged following 5-year investigation into infant remains found in Riverwoods, Illinois

A woman was charged in connection with the investigation of infant remains that were found back in 2020 in Riverwoods, Illinois, police announced on Wednesday.

Natalie E. Schram, 40, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the 2400 block of Bushwick Court in Bellingham, Washington, following an arrest warrant. She was charged with felonies, including two counts of concealment of death, one count of abuse of corpse, and one count of failure to report the death or disappearance of a child under 13 years of age.

Riverwoods police said on May 5, 2020, the department launched an investigation following a report of the possible finding of human remains in a wooded area in the 1800 block of Robinwood Lane. Authorities later confirmed that the remains were those of a newborn infant.

Riverwoods Police later identified Schram, who gave birth to the infant.

Police said Schram was taken to Whatcom County Jail in Washington and released the next day on a $250,000 cash bond after agreeing to waive extradition proceedings and to turn herself in at the Lake County Courthouse in Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Investigation into the case remains ongoing.